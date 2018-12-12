Bulandshahr violence: Another cop transferred

[India], Dec 11 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh police transferred yet another officer in the wake of recent mob violence incidents in the city, which led to the death of a cop and a civilian.

Atul Kumar Srivastava, the Additional Superintendent of Police City of Aligarh has been appointed in the same capacity in Bulandshahr. He will replace Praveen Ranjan Singh who has been appointed as the Additional Superintendent of Police of UP 100, Lucknow.

On December 3, clashes erupted in Bulandshahr after cattle carcass was found in a field, which led to agitation by locals demanding the closure of all illegal animal slaughterhouses. In the protests that ensued, a policeman named Subodh Singh and a civilian identified as Sumit were killed. (ANI)