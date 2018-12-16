Bulandshahr violence case: 4 more arrested

Lucknow: Four more accused in Bulandshahr violence case were arrested on Saturday. Earlier 13 people had been arrested.

The accused have been arrested under sections 147, 148, 149, 124 A, 332, 333, 353, 341, 336, 307, 302, 427, 436 and 395 of the Indian penal code.

District Police on Friday released pictures of 18 out of the 23 accused absconding in the case and said it will attach their movable properties.

A local court on Thursday issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against all the absconding accused including Yogeshraj named in the case. Yogeshraj is the convener of the district unit of Bajrang Dal and one of prime accused in the case. So far, the police have been able to arrest four people.

On December 3, inspector Subodh Singh Kumar and local Sumit were killed in the violence, which erupted after the carcasses of 25 cattle were found in the forests close to a police post. The locals had alleged that the carcasses found were of the cows, which were slaughtered illegally. According to sources, the post-mortem examination conducted on Singh confirmed a gunshot injury on his head.