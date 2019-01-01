Bulandshahr violence case: Another accused held

[India], Jan 1 (ANI): The police here on Tuesday arrested another accused in connection to the cow-slaughter incident on December 3, which later triggered violence in the district, claiming two lives, including that of a policeman.

The accused identified as Kalua aka Rajiv was apprehended along with an axe. The accused had allegedly attacked Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh with the axe.

Kalua will be produced before the court later in the day.

Commenting on the arrest, Bulandshahr Additional SP, Atul Kumar Srivastava said that during the interrogation, the accused had allegedly attacked the cop with the axe during the violence.

"During interrogation, it was revealed that he was the person who attacked inspector Subodh Kumar Singh with an axe. The axe has been recovered from his possession. Other accused persons will be arrested shortly," he said. On December 3, Singh and a youth named Sumit died in the violence which erupted after the carcasses of 25 cattle were reportedly found in forests close to a police post. The policeman, who was trying to control the wild mob, was wounded in the head with a stone. As his driver bundled him into his SUV and tried to take him to the hospital, the mob followed the car, cornered it in a field and shot the police officer. Singh died of a bullet wound below his left eyebrow, confirmed the autopsy report. On December 29, the police had arrested one of the main main accused in connection to the incident. The accused identified as Haroon was apprehended along with a licensed revolver. The police arrested Prashant Natt, a man who allegedly shot the police inspector. According to the police, Natt had confessed to having shot at Singh. (ANI)