Bulandshahr violence: Man claims photo wrongly published in list of accused

[India], Dec 15 (ANI): A man who identifies himself as Vishal Tyagi on Saturday claimed that his photo was wrongly published in the list of absconding persons by Police in Bulandshahr violence case.

Speaking to ANI, Tyagi said, "Police mistook me for someone else and published my picture. I have nothing to do with the incident. I live 40 kilometres away from the place of incident."

Reacting to Tyagi's claims Superintendent of Police (City) Amit Kumar said, "It was brought to our notice that a picture was wrongly published. We are investigating the matter, the picture will be retracted."

District Police on Friday released pictures of 18 accused absconding in the case and said it will attach their movable properties. A local court on Thursday issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against all the absconding accused including Yogeshraj named in the case. Yogeshraj is the convener of the district unit of Bajrang Dal and one of prime accused in the case. So far, the police have been able to arrest four people. On December 3, inspector Subodh Singh Kumar and local Sumit were killed in the violence, which erupted after the carcasses of 25 cattle were found in the forests close to a police post. The locals had alleged that the carcasses found were of the cows, which were slaughtered illegally. According to sources, the post-mortem examination conducted on Singh had confirmed gunshot injury on his head.