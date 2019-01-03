Bulandshahr violence: Police arrest prime accused Yogesh Raj

[India], Jan 3 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested Yogesh Raj, the prime accused in Bulandshahr violence, who had been absconding for the past couple of weeks.

Yogesh was nabbed by the police with the help from the local leaders of the region. The police, investing Bulandshahr violence case, are yet to make an official announcement pertaining to the arrest of the main accused.

Yogesh Raj, Bulandshahr district convenor of the Bajrang Dal, the youth wing of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, had earlier released a video, denying allegations that he was involved in fanning the violence in the town on December 3 last year which killed Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and Sumit, a local.

The violence had flared up after the carcasses of 25 cattle were found in forests close to a police post. Locals had alleged that the carcasses found were of cows, which were slaughtered illegally. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct an investigation into the violence and identify the culprits so that stern actions are taken against them at the earliest. (ANI)