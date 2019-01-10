Bulandshahr violence: Prime accused BJP's Shikhar Agarwal arrested

New Delhi: One of the prime accused of Bulandshahr's Siyana violence case, BJP's Yuva Morcha leader Shikhar Agarwal has been arrested by the police from Hapur on Thursday.

Notably, Agarwal had been absconding since he was accused of instigating mob against the police in Bulandshahr violence on December 3 in which inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a local Sumit Kumar were killed.

So far over 35 people, including Haroon and Prashant Natt, have been arrested in connection with the violence.

Natt, who allegedly shot the police inspector had confessed his crime. The violence had flared up after the carcasses of 25 cattle were found in forests close to a police post. Locals had alleged that the carcasses found were of cows, which were slaughtered illegally. Subodh, who was trying to control the wild mob, was wounded in the head with a stone. As his driver bundled him into his SUV and tried to take him to the hospital, the mob followed the car, cornered it in a field and shot the police officer. Singh died of a bullet wound below his left eyebrow, confirmed the autopsy report. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has also formed Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct an probe into the violence and identify the culprits so that stern actions are taken against them at the earliest.