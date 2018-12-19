Bulandshahr was a political conspiracy, says Adityanath

[India], Dec 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the Bulandshahr violence was a conspiracy by those who have lost political ground and want to communalise the atmosphere.

"The Bulandshahr incident was a political conspiracy by those who are losing their base. It is done by those who want communal riots through cow-slaughter and are also involved in manufacturing spurious liquor and killing innocent people," said Adityanath while speaking to reporters on the first day of Uttar Pradesh Assembly's winter session.

"They are cowards and they cannot face any challenge from the front. Seeing that they are losing their ground they hatched Bulandshahr conspiracy," he added. The chief minister was reacting to the criticism his government is facing in handling the Bulandshahr violence in which two people, including a police officer, were killed on December 3. The Uttar Pradesh administration arrested 17 people in connection with the violence but the main accused in the cop's killing remains at large. However, Adityanath said that the Bulandshahr conspiracy has been unearthed and his government is committed to maintaining law and order in the state. On December 3, violence erupted in Bulandshar after the carcasses, allegedly of 25 cattle, were found in forests. (ANI)