Bulgaria, India condemn terrorism in all forms

[India], Sep 06 (ANI): In a joint statement, following President Ram Nath Kovind's visit to Bulgaria, the two countries condemned all forms of terrorism including cross-border terrorism.

The two leaders stressed upon the importance of international efforts to prevent and fight the scourge of terrorism and called on all countries to work towards rooting out terrorist safe havens and infrastructure, disrupting terrorist networks and their financing channels, and halting cross-border movement of terrorists.

The leaders of the two countries agreed to strengthen counter-terrorism initiatives and also called upon all UN member countries to implement the UNSC Resolution 1267 and other relevant resolutions designating terrorist entities.

Bulgaria reiterated its support for India's bid for permanent membership in the enlarged UNSC.

President Kovind and Bulgarian President Radev underscored the need for reform of the UN Security Council, including its expansion in both categories of membership, to make it more representative, accountable, effective and responsive to the geo-political realities of the 21st Century.

"The Presidents welcomed growing bilateral cooperation in peaceful uses of nuclear energy and agreed to strengthen collaboration in mutually beneficial scientific and training activities. In this regard, both sides welcomed the signing of an MOU on Cooperation between the Global Centre for Nuclear Energy (GCNEP) of India and the Institute for Nuclear Research and Nuclear Energy of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences," read the statement.

The two leaders also acknowledged the relations of traditional friendship, fruitful cooperation and close and dynamic partnership between Bulgaria and India and reaffirmed the mutual desire to further strengthen political, economic, commercial, science and technology, educational and cultural cooperation between the two countries. President Radev also expressed Bulgaria's readiness to work together with President Kovind for building comprehensive Bulgarian-Indian partnership in the light of India's emergence as a global power and within the framework of the EU-India strategic partnership.

The two nations on Wednesday signed four agreements in an effort to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Two Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in tourism, civil nuclear cooperation, the establishment of Hindi chair at the Sofia University and cooperation in science and technology were signed in the presence of the leaders.

Both nations expressed their confidence in the future multi-dimensional enhancement of the partnership. (ANI)