Bull sport Kambala now legal in Karnataka!

[India], July 3 (ANI): President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday promulgated the ordinance legalizing the traditional 'Kambala' sport.

The President approved the promulgation of the prevention of cruelty to animals (Karnataka Amendment) Ordinance, 2017, making Kambala legal in Karnataka.

Kambala is a folk sport, held traditionally under the auspices local land lords and households, in coastal Karnataka. The sport generally starts in November and lasts until March.

Earlier in February, the Karnataka Government had passed an amendment bill in the state assembly to legalise the traditional buffalo race Kambala.

The development came a month after Tamil Nadu passed a bill to allow Jallikattu. Earlier on January 30, the Karnataka High Court said that it would look into the petition only after the Supreme Court pronounces its verdict on Jallikattu. Earlier in November 2016, the Karnataka High Court banned the sport through an interim order. The petition seeking the ban was filed by the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). The ban led to mass outrage forcing the state assembly to table the bill a few days back. (ANI)