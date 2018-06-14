Bullet-ridden body of abducted army jawan found

[India], June 14 (ANI): The bullet-ridden body of Army jawan, who was abducted by terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama earlier in the day, has been found dead at Gusoo area on Thursday.

The deceased Army man, Aurangzeb is a resident of Poonch district and was proceeding toward his home on leave for Eid when he was abducted in broad daylight from a vehicle.

After his abduction, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had launched a massive manhunt.

He belonged to 44 Rashtriya Rifles and was posted in Shopian.

More details are awaited. Since few days, the state has witnessed a huge spurt in terror activity. Last year in May, a young Indian Army officer Lt. Ummer Fayyaz was abducted while he was attending a family wedding and later his bullet-ridden was found. (ANI)