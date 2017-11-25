Bullet-ridden body of missing Army jawan found in J-K's Shopian

Srinagar: The bullet-ridden body of an army jawan, who was abducted by terrorists while on vacation, was found in Shopian district of south Kashmir on Saturday morning.

The soldier who had been posted in Gurez sector of north Kashmir was identified as Irfan Dar, a resident of Sensen village of Shopian district in south Kashmir. He had been on leave for 10 days and was visiting home.

Media reports said the soldiers body was found in an orchard area in Wothmula Nad area of Keegam by locals who immediately informed the police.

We got to know about the incident at 10 am. He is a Kashmiri. He was found 2-3 km from his house. He was on vacation. We suspecting terror activity. He was suspected to have been kidnapped by terrorists. His car was also found near the spot, Shopian SP Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar said.