Burari death case: Kejriwal on spot

[India], July 01 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday visited Burari, where bodies of 11 people were found at a house, including seven women and four men.

"Police investigation is underway," he said.

Delhi Police also said that the matter is being investigated from all possible angles.

According to Rajesh khurana, Joint CP Central Range, Delhi Police, "Bodies of seven women and four men, including three teenagers have been found. We are investigating from all possible angles, we are not ruling out anything."

As per sources, all were from the same family. Sources further said that 10 bodies were found blindfolded and hanging from a railing in the house and one was found lying on the floor. More details are awaited. (ANI)