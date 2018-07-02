Burari death: Post-mortem report suggests suicide

Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Alok Kumar on Monday said that post-mortem of all the 11 bodies have been completed in the Burari case, and initial reports suggest suicide.

He said, "Post-mortem of all 11 bodies has been completed, initial reports suggest suicide, further investigation is underway."

The bodies of seven women and four men were found in a house in the Burari area on Sunday morning.

Earlier, police said that their probe suggested family's involvement in mystical practices after some handwritten notes were found from the residence of the deceased.

The notes mentioned ways of attaining salvation. And the bodies were found in the same way mentioned in the notes. Police is also investigating the case from the angle of the family's indulgence in spiritual or mystical practices.(ANI)