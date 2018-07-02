Burari family performed 'Badh puja' ritual under influence of spiritual leader: Sources

[India], July 2 (ANI): The 11-member joint family that allegedly committed suicide in Delhi's Burari area earlier this week might have been under the spell of a spiritual leader or somebody, who heavily influenced one or two dominant members, a police source said.

"Two registers have been found, which contain details of a 'Badh puja' ritual. It means everybody should hang like the branches of a banyan tree," the Delhi Police Crime Branch source said.

"The details in the registers match with the way the bodies were found - faces wrapped almost entirely, mouths taped and hands tied behind the back. The notes said no one could use the phone, so six phones were left together on silent mode. It also stated that the family has to order food from outside," the source added.

The police have apparently also found out that one of the two sons of the family used to talk to their dead father, the source shared and added: "The Crime Branch is looking into the matter with two different angles." This comes after Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Alok Kumar earlier in the day said that post-mortem of all the 11 bodies have been completed, and initial reports suggest suicide. "Post-mortem of all 11 bodies has been completed, initial reports suggest suicide. Further investigation is underway," he said. The bodies of seven women and four men were found in a house in the Burari area on Sunday morning. (ANI)