Bureau Of Indian Standards (BIS) to recruit engineering graduates for Scientist 'B' posts, apply from March 16

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has announced the recruitment of engineering students for the post of Scientist 'B'. Individuals with BE/BTech or Master's degree in Microbiology can apply for the post. The average marks required for a candidate to apply for the post is 60%.





The online recruitment will begin on March 16, 2018.





These posts offered by BIS are in the Pay Level 10 as per the Seventh Central Play Commission, with additional allowances applicable. According to the official notification, the indicative gross salary as on date at New Delhi will be Rs.79,929.



Last date for candidates to apply for the BIS Scientist 'B' posts is 2 April 2018. The examination for the same will be conducted on 15 April 2018.

How to apply for Bureau Of Indian Standards (BIS) Scientist 'B' Posts?

Interested candidates can apply online on the official website - http://www.bis.gov.in/ once the Online Registration along with fee of Rs. 750 (Women candidates and SC/ ST/ Ex-serviceman/ persons with benchmark disabilities are exempted from paying the fee)

Number of vacancies:

BIS Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details: Scientist B (Mechanical Engineering) - 31 Scientist B (Metallurgical Engineering) - 10 Scientist B (Civil Engineering) - 8 Scientist B (Electrical Engineering) - 10 Scientist B (Electronics Engineering) - 17 Scientist B (Chemical Engineering) - 12 Scientist B (Food Technology) - 5 Scientist B (Microbiology) - 13 Scientist B (Textile Engineering and Fibre Science) - 3