Burqa-clad man held for entering ladies toilet in Goa

[India], Feb 17 (ANI): Goa Police has booked a 35-year-old man for wearing a 'burqa' and entering the ladies toilet at the Panaji bus stand on Saturday.

The accused Virgil Bosco Fernandez was caught by alert passersby while coming out of a ladies toilet. Clad in T-shirt and jeans, Fernandez had reportedly donned a wig to look like a woman.

A video of the incident has also surfaced on social media.

"Fernandez has been booked under Section 419 for attempting to impersonate a Muslim woman, in order to enter a ladies toilet at the KTC bus stand in Panaji," a police spokesperson said. (ANI)