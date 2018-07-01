Bus accident claims 20 lives, U'khand CM expresses grief

[India], July 1 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, expressing grief over the bus accident in Nanidhanda area of Pauri Garhwal district, said that he has directed the district administration to provide relief to the victims.

In a tweet written in Hindi, he said, "Deeply saddened by the incident that happened at Pauri district. I have instructed the district administration to provide relief to the victims immediately. Rescue operations are being carried out by local administration, police, and NDRF, and all the necessary efforts are being made."

In a tragic accident, around 20 people died and 12 were injured after a bus fell in a gorge in Nanidhanda area of Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand on Sunday morning. The injured have been admitted to the hospital. The death toll may rise, according to the officials of the local administration. "20 bodies have been recovered, 12 injured referred to hospital after a bus fell down a gorge in Pauri Garhwal district's Nanidhanda area. The number of casualties expected to rise," said Garhwal Commissioner Dilip Jawalkar. Local administration, police, and National Disaster Response Force are on spot and carrying out rescue operations. (ANI)