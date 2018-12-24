Bus mows down 3 to death in Gujarat, 1 injured

[India], Dec 24 (ANI): Three people were killed and one was injured after they were run over by a state transport bus here on Monday.

The incident occurred inside the district bus depot when the bus was being deployed at its platform to ferry the passengers.

Malfunctioning of the brakes is said to be reasons behind the accident.

Sharing details, BS Mori, Deputy SP, Navsari, said, "Two women and one man were killed and one to two people was injured. We have admitted the injured in the hospital."

"The incident occurred when the state transport bus was coming to its platform. We have filed a complaint and further action will be taken," said Mori. The driver and the conductor of the bus fled from the spot after the mishap. (ANI)