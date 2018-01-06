Bus strike continues for third day in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Scores of commuters were left stranded in Koyambedu bus terminal of Chennai as an indefinite strike by the transport workers' unions in Tamil Nadu continued for the third day.

Drivers and conductors of various state transport corporations are demanding wage hike among other things.

A large number of people were seen queued up waiting for the private buses at the different bus stops.

The strike, following the failure of talks on wage revision and clearance of pending dues with Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar, was declared on Thursday.

The workers of the transport department have been demanding for a pay scale revision to Rs 30,000. However, the authorities agreed to pay only Rs 24,400.