Bus vandalised at NH-8 ahead of Padmaavat release

[India], Jan 22 (ANI): A bus was vandalised by miscreants at the National Highway-8 in Gurugram on Monday over their objection to the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Padmaavat.

Earlier in the day, miscreants vandalised a mall in Haryana's Kurukshetra, over the same issue.

Last week, the Supreme Court set aside the notifications passed by the governments of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat to ban the release of Padmaavat.

Padmaavat will be released on January 25 in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. (ANI)