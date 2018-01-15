Business as usual in SC today, no move by CJI to reach out to other judges

New Delhi: On Monday, the four senior judges who addressed a dramatic press conference questioning the conduct of the Chief Justice of India will be attending to work as usual.

It is learnt that CJI Dipak Misra has not made any move to reach out to the four judges since their Friday press meeting.

There had been reports that the CJI could hold talks with the four judges Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurian Joseph who together with him comprise the Collegium, the highest decision-making body of the judiciary. However, sources close to the judges said that till late Sunday evening, there had been no overture in this regard on Justice Misras part.

However, the sources said, irrespective of the roster for Monday, the four judges would go to the Supreme Court and do their job. They would hear whatever is assigned to them, as scheduled, sources said. One of the key points raised by the Justices was the selective allocation of cases by the CJI. Calling out the impropriety of the rostering by the Chief Justice didnt amount to going on a strike, the sources said.