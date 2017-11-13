Businessman Gagan Dhawan sent to ED remand in bank fraud case

[India], Nov.13 (ANI): Supreme Court on Monday sent businessman Gagan Dhawan to two-day Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand in connection with a bank fraud case.

The ED had earlier this month arrested Dhawan, accused in Rs. 5,000 crore money laundering case and sent him to seven days custody.

According to reports, Dhawan allegedly aided bank loan frauds related to a Vadodara-based pharma firm, Sterling Biotech.

His arrest comes after the ED registered a case of money laundering taking cognisance of a case filed by Central Bureau of Investigation against the pharma firm, its Directors -- Chetan Jayantilal Sandesara, Dipti Chetan Sandesara, Rajbhushan Omprakash Dixit, Nitin Jayantilal Sandesara and Vilas Joshi and several other persons in connection with the alleged bank fraud case.

On August 25, the ED officials raided Dhawan's office and that of a former Congress MLA Sumesh Shokeen under provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). (ANI)