Businessman's abducted son recovered from Congress leader's farm house

[India], Dec 24 (ANI): The son of a renowned businessman, who was abducted from his residence in Lucknow, was recovered in a joint operation conducted by Lucknow Crime Branch and Mahoba Police at the farm house of Congress leader Badshah Singh in Mahoba's Kairala.

Shivam, son of businessman Amit Jaiswal, was kidnapped for ransom from his residence in the Chinhat area of Lucknow.

The police have managed to arrest Badshah Singh's son Suryadeo Singh and his two accomplices, Prabal Singh and Rajesh Kumar, and seized the car used in the crime.

The superintendent of police (SP) in Mahoba, N Kolanchi, said the police team from Lucknow crime branch in collaboration with the Mahoba district police raided Badshah Singh's farm house in Kherala late on Saturday night and recovered Shivam Jaiswal. (ANI)