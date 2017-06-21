BVG celebrates Silver Jubilee in grand style

[India], June 21 (ANI-BusinessWire India): A Marathi entrepreneur in the form of Hanmant Gaikwad has brought change in the service sector. His success has brought glory to Maharashtra and is pride of all Marathi people, said Union Road, Surface Transport and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Gadkari spoke at the Silver Jubilee function of Bharat Vikas Group, in the presence of former Minister for Agriculture, Sharad Pawar, Chairman of the Strategic Group, Sandeep Vasalekar; Veteran Scientist, Dr. Raghunath Mashelkar; Hanmant Gaikwad, Chairman of Bharat Vikas Group (BVG) and Vice Chairman, Umesh Mane and Arunima Sinha, the Goodwill Ambassador of BVG.

Three apps were launched at the occasion. '108', the app designed for an emergency situation, was launched by Arunima Sinha. Domestiqa, the app for domestic services, was launched by Sandeep Vasalekar. Booklet app, the audio book app, was launched by Dr. Mashelkar.

Amrut Deshmukh, who read books for the app, was felicitated. Also, the book 'BVG Krishi Tantradnyan' and the Gram Vikas App were launched by Sharad Pawar. Suryakant Mane, the first employee of the group and Tata Motors, the first customer, were also felicitated on the occasion. The logo of the BVG Nivara, the affordable housing scheme, was unveiled by Gadkari.

"My familiarity with Hanmantrao grew more and more during the last 8-10 years. He succeeded not only in Maharashtra but outside of the state as well. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised him. He has brought glory to Maharashtra. His achievements are the pride of the Maharashtra and Marathi people. While running his business he teaches people how to conduct themselves as human and this is his true greatness. The conduct of the people trained by him is ideal," said Gadkari.

Praising Gaikwad's work, he said influenced by Swami Vivekananda's ideology, he has still his feet on the ground even after achieving so much success. "You have made Marathi people successful in Delhi, now venture out to the world," he said.

Dr. Mashelkar said because of Gaikwad, the children from Varangwadi could get the chance of interacting with the scientists at Kuala Lumpur. He said that inequality since birth is a problem in India and the BVG should work to remove it.

In his welcome address, Gaikwad said, "Today's program is actually the expression of gratitude. The credit for today's success goes to our entire team. We are trying to bring change in the lives of 50 lakh people. We are trying to bring domestic help under the social security net like ESI and PF. We are planning to facilitate affordable houses. We are looking at opportunities in Cambodia and Zimbabwe."

"Gaikwad has reached new heights of achievements after coming from a drought-prone area. While entering parliament, the cleaning equipment of the BVG is what we see first. Then only we can enter the parliament. The guy from Satara has reached Cambodia and he will reach Japan and US tomorrow," added Sharad Pawar.

He mentioned BVG's work saying, "BVG is using the plastic to make environment-friendly products. The local bodies should take their advantage. BVG is also working in the solar energy sector. The society will benefit from it without doubt. Today, BVG is providing shelter and employment to 70 thousand families." (ANI-BusinessWire India)