BVR Subhrahmanyam appointed J-K Chief Secy

Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra on Wednesday appointed IAS officer BVR Subrahmanyam as the new Chief Secretary of the state.

In addition, Vijay Kumar, a retired IPS officer, and BB Vyas, the current Chief Secretary of the state, were appointed as Advisors to the Governor.

Earlier, Mehbooba Mufti announced her resignation as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) withdrew from their alliance with the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

Thereafter, Governor Vohra forwarded his report to President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday seeking imposition of Governor's Rule under Section 92 of the Constitution.

After receiving President Kovind's approval, Governor Vohra issued the proclamation to impose Governor's Rule under section 92 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir. On a related note, the Jammu and Kashmir Governor held a meeting with IAS and IPS officers at his residence (Raj Bhavan) earlier in the day. (ANI)