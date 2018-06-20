B.V.R. Subrahmanyam new J-K Chief Secretary

Srinagar: IAS officer B.V.R. Subrahmanyam was on Wednesday appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, it was announced on Wednesday.

The Cabinet Committee on Appointments had earlier in the day placed the services of Subrahmanyam, presently posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Home, in Chhattisgarh, at the disposal of the state government.

It was not immediately clear then if he would be appointed as an advisor to Governor N.N. Vohra or as the Chief Secretary of the state, where Governor's Rule was imposed on Wednesday with President Ram Nath Kovind approving the measure after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pulled out of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led state government on Tuesday, leading to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti resigning.

A 1987 batch Indian Administrative Service officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre, Subrahmanyam has served as Private Secretary of the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh from 2004-2008. Outgoing Chief Secretary B.B.Vyas has been appointed as one of the advisors to Vohra, while retired Indian Police Service officer Vijay Kumar, presently serving as Senior Security Advisor in the Union Home Ministry, had also been appointed as an advisor.