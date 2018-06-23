BVR Subrahmanyam takes over as Chief Secretary of J-K

[India], June 23 (ANI): Chhattisgarh-cadre IAS officer, BVR Subrahmanyam took charge as Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Subrahmanyam assumed charges from the outgoing Chief Secretary B B Vyas at Chief Secretary's office chamber here.

Vyas, who was given one-year extension in service last month, has been appointed the adviser to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Narinder Nath Vohra.

Subrahmanyam, a 1987-batch IAS officer, recently served as the Additional Chief Secretary Home under the Chhattisgarh Government and has also held key administrative positions in the Government of India.

He served as Director in the Union Commerce Ministry, before being appointed as Private Secretary to the then Prime Minister during 2004-2008 and has worked as a Senior Advisor with the World Bank from June 2008 to September 2011. Subrahmanyam has bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering and a management degree from London Business School. Soon after assuming the office as Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary, Subrahmanyam chaired an introductory meeting with the Administrative Secretaries and emphasised on providing a transparent, accountable, responsive and people-centric administration in the state. He asked Administrative Secretaries to be accessible to the common people and provide effective leadership, guidance and the much-needed impetus and direction to the administrative machinery for delivering good governance and desired developmental outcomes. (ANI)