B'wood is liked in every part of world: Fadnavis at Shalom Bollywood

[India], Jan 18 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that Indian cinema is liked in every part of the world.

While addressing the audience at the 'Shalom Bollywood' event in Mumbai, Devendra Fadnavis said, "The history of Indian Cinema starts from Mumbai and it will always have a special place in the global cinema. Indian cinema has gone truly global; it is liked in every part of the world.

The Maharashtra CM further averred that with the Israeli technology, Bollywood artists can create wonder.

"The entire landscape of entertainment is changing. The technology has changed. The industry has opened up new opportunities. With your technology and our stars, we can create new wonder in the world of entertainment," said CM Fadnavis. In the speech, he also extended a warm welcome to Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu. Netanyahu, in his address, spoke about Big B and Bollywood, and said, "I learnt that Amitabh Bachchan has a larger fan following than me on social media. You guys are a big deal. The world loves Bollywood. We love Bollywood. We want Bollywood in Israel." Besides Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood personalities- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Subhash Ghai, Imtiaz Ali, Ronnie Screwvala, Sara Ali Khan- were also present in the 'Shalom Bollywood' event. (ANI)