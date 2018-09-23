[India], Sep 23 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh assured that by 2022, there won't be any kutcha house in the state.

Addressing the gathering in poll-bound Chhattisgarh on Saturday, Singh said, "By 2022, there won't be any kutcha house in Chhattisgarh. Everyone will have a roof over their head."

The Chief Minister also said that electricity will be provided to every household in the state under the Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana or the Saubhagya scheme.

Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana - 'Saubhagya' scheme was launched by the Prime Minister on September 25, 2017. Under Saubhagya, free electricity connections to all households (both APL and poor families) will be provided in rural areas and poor families in urban areas.

There are around 4 crore un-electrified households in the country which are targeted for providing electricity connections by December 2018. Chhattisgarh is scheduled to go to polls later this year with Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Mizoram. (ANI)