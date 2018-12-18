By 2024, Mumbai will have 275-km long metro line: PM Modi

[India], Dec 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after laying the foundation stone of two metro rail corridors, on Tuesday said that by 2024 Mumbai will have a 275-km long metro line.

"In the coming three years, 35-km long metro line will be added to the existing network. By 2024, Mumbai will have a 275-km long metro line," he said while addressing a gathering here.

In Kalyan, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of two metro corridors -Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan metro and Dahisar-Mira-Bhayander metro.

The estimated cost of two metro projects has been pegged to be of more than Rs 33,000 crore, while housing projects for more than 90,000 poor and middle-class people were launched in Thane on Tuesday. Prime Minister Modi said the metro project was started for the first time in Mumbai in 2006, but in eight years, the only 11-km long metro route was made operational. "After coming to power in 2014, his government decided to increase both the speed and scale of the project," he said. Initiating the City and Industrial Development Corporation's (CIDCO) housing project for 90,000 poor and middle-class people, Prime Minister Modi said his government is planning and running schemes to raise the lifestyle of the poor. "By 2022, our government aims to get a house for every family," he added. "Mumbai and Thane are those parts of India which have helped the nation realise its dreams. People, coming from small towns and villages, have made a name here for themselves, and have also made India proud. We are trying to ensure that none of the places, villages and cities, and people remain untouched from the development," he said. (ANI)