By-polls in Haryana's Jind, Tamil Nadu's Thiruvarur on Jan 28

[India], Dec 31 (ANI): The by-election in the assembly constituencies of Jind in Haryana and Thiruvarur in Tamil Nadu will be held on January 28, while the counting of votes will take place on January 31.

As per a statement from the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday, the electronic voter machines (EVM) and the voter-verified paper audit trails (VVPAT) will be used on all polling stations.

"Adequate numbers of EVMs and VVPATs have been made available. All steps have been taken to ensure that the polls are conducted smoothly with the help of these machines," said the statement.

The last date of filing nomination is January 10. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on January 11. The last date for the withdrawal of nomination is January 14. (ANI)