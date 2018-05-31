By-polls: RLD leading in Kairana, BJP trailing by 19900 votes

[India], May 31 (ANI): The opposition party backed Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate Tabassum Hasan is leading from the politically-crucial Kairana Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

At the time of filing the report, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who held the seat earlier, was in the second position and trailing by over 19900 votes.

The Kairana seat fell vacant in February 2018 after the death of BJP leader Hukum Singh, following which the party fielded his daughter Mriganka Singh from this seat.

Elated with her initial leads, the Hasan said the result of the by-polls cleared the path for the united opposition in 2019.

"This is the victory of truth. I still stand by what I said, there has been a conspiracy and we do not want any future elections to be conducted on Electronic Voting Machines (EVM). The path for the united opposition is clear in 2019," Hasan said.

The BJP left the Shiv Sena candidate behind by 17417 votes from Maharashtra's Palghar Lok Sabha seat in the seventh round of counting.

Reacting to the initial trends, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut alleged that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used the by-polls were faulty.

"Many EVMs were faulty, names of about 50-60,00 people were missing from the voter list. Also, within 12 hours of voting ends, the Election Commission changed vote percentage. So all this is very doubtful," Raut said.

In the Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency of Maharashtra, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is ahead of the BJP by 3100 votes.

Meanwhile, in the Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), who won this seat during the state assembly polls, has left the Naga People's Front (NPF) behind, as per the current trend.

The NDPP is ahead of 34, 669 votes in the lone Lok Sabha constituency of Nagaland.

Assembly Constituencies:

In the assembly by-polls held in 10 constituencies of nine states, Samajwadi Party has won the Uttar Pradesh's Noorpur Assembly constituency with the clear margin of 6211 votes.

While the Congress' Miani D Shira has secured the Meghalaya's Ampati Assembly constituency.

In the two assembly constituency of Jharkhand where the by-polls were held, the BJP and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has secured one each.

The BJP is leading from Gomia by 7174 votes, while JMM's Seema Devi is ahead by 296 votes from Silli.

In the neighbouring Bihar state, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is ahead with 16299 votes from Jokihat assembly seat, which was earlier under Janata Dal (United) (JD-U).

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is back in the position to win the seat leaving the BJP behind.

TMC's Dulal Chandra Das is leading by over 32,000 votes from Maheshtala assembly constituency, as per the latest trends.

The BJP has managed to gain its seat back in the Tharali assembly constituency in the Hilly state of Uttarakhand.

The party is moving ahead with 1092 votes, followed by the Congress party.

In the southern state of Kerala, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is leading by 9359 votes from Chengannur assembly seat, which seat fell vacant after the death of the party sitting in January. (ANI)