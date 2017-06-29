Byculla jail riot: Maharashtra CM says truth will come out soon

[India], June 29 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the truth in the Byculla jail violence, involving Sheena Bora murder accused Indrani Mukerjea, would come out soon.

"Whatever the truth is, will come out soon," Fadnavis said.

Earlier in the day, the lawyer of Mukerjea demanded the special Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) court to record her statement and to conduct a medical examination..

Mukerjea's lawyer had filed an application in the special CBI court, claiming that she was assaulted by the jail authorities after the death of a convict, Manjula Shetye, sparked a protest in the prison.

Reportedly, over 200 women inmates, including Mukerjea, were booked for rioting and criminal conspiracy inside the Mumbai's Byculla jail. The Nagpada Police also filed an FIR against six women prison staffers, including the jailor for the murder of Shetye. On August 25, 2015, Mukerjea was arrested by the Mumbai Police in connection with the alleged murder of her daughter in 2012. She was charged under Sections 302, 201 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Since September 2015, Mukerjea has been held in judicial custody at a women's-only prison in Byculla Jail. (ANI)