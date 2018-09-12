Bye-elections in K'taka, Maha Legislative Councils on Oct 3

[India], Sep 12 (ANI): Bye-election to the legislative council of Karnataka and Maharashtra has been announced to be held on October 3, 2018, Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Wednesday.

The bye-election is scheduled to fill three casual vacancies in the Karnataka Legislative Council and one casual vacancy in the Legislative Council of Maharashtra by the Members of Legislative Assembly.

Notification for the polls will be issued on September 14, 2018.

The last date of making nomination is on September 22, while scrutiny of nominations will be on September 24.

The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is on September 26. (ANI)