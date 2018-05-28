Bypoll in UP's Kairana begins

[India], May 28 (ANI): Bypoll in Uttar Pradesh's Kairana has begun at 7am on Monday.

The polling will continue till 5 pm in the evening.

Bypolls will be held today in a total of 14 Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies across 10 states of India.

It is to be mentioned that the number of constituencies undergoing bypolls is one of the largest such exercises in recent times.

Polling has also begun in states Uttar Pradesh's Noorpur, Gomia and Silli constituencies of Jharkhand, Chengannur in Kerala, Maheshtala in West Bengal, Jokihat in Bihar, Ampati in Meghalaya, and Nagaland parliamentary constituency.

However, polling in Bihar, Meghalaya and Nagaland parliamentary constituency will continue till 4 pm and Kerala and West Bengal will continue till 6 pm. Polling in Maharashtra's Palghar, Bhandara-Gondiya, Palus Kadegaon will start at 7:30 am and will continue till 5:30 pm. Shahkot in Punjab and Tharali in Uttarakhand will start voting at 8 am and will continue till 5pm. The counting of votes will be held on May 3. At a glance: The Lok Sabha seats going for polls are: Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya in Maharashtra; Kairana in Uttar Pradesh, and Nagaland parliamentary constituency. While the assembly bypolls is taking place in Gomia and Silli constituencies of Jharkhand; Noorpur in Uttar Pradesh; Shahkot in Punjab; Jokihat in Bihar; Chengannur in Kerala; Palus Kadegaon in Maharashtra; Ampati in Meghalaya; Tharali in Uttarakhand and Maheshtala in West Bengal. (ANI)