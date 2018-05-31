Bypoll results mark beginning of end for BJP: Congress

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Thu, May 31, 2018 22:47 hrs
Randeep Singh Surjewala

New Delhi: With the united opposition getting a major boost on Thursday after triumphing over the BJP in Uttar Pradesh's Kairana Lok Sabaha bypoll and other by-elections, Congress said the results marked the "beginning of the end of BJP".

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted:

He added:

Senior Congress leader from Uttar Pradesh Pramod Tiwari said it was the defeat of BJP's lies and deceit and the "beginning of their end".

"The margin everywhere has been very decisive. They were saying it is the semi-final. They have lost the semi-final. People have made up their mind against the BJP. People are voting to defeat the BJP everywhere.

"We are happy that in most of the places either Congress candidate or candidates supported by the party have won," he said.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tiwari said it doesn't behove a PM to hold a roadshow after inaugurating a 8-9 km road on the day the election campaign had come to an end.

Slamming Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said: "It is the responsibiliity of a CM to extinguish the fire if it is raging anywhere. But our Chief Minister started his speech saying 'People of Kairana should not forget that riots happened in Muzaffarnagar and Meerut'."

"Was this said for communal polarisation," he asked.



