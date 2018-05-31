Bypoll results mark beginning of end for BJP: Congress

People Vote For Change!



People's resounding reply to the Politics of Lies, Hate and Division!



Congratulations to all @INCindia winners and winners from Opposition parties who walked hand in hand!

He added:

Illusion of Modi Magic fades,

Truth illuminates across India.



People of India have always replied to-



Fascism,with belief in Democracy,

Hatred, with innate Compassion,

Division, with abundant Unity,

Lies, with the profound Truth!



They speak again through the power of ballot! pic.twitter.com/85iNFsURXw — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 31, 2018

Senior Congress leader from Uttar Pradesh Pramod Tiwari said it was the defeat of BJP's lies and deceit and the "beginning of their end".

"The margin everywhere has been very decisive. They were saying it is the semi-final. They have lost the semi-final. People have made up their mind against the BJP. People are voting to defeat the BJP everywhere.

"We are happy that in most of the places either Congress candidate or candidates supported by the party have won," he said.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tiwari said it doesn't behove a PM to hold a roadshow after inaugurating a 8-9 km road on the day the election campaign had come to an end.

Slamming Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said: "It is the responsibiliity of a CM to extinguish the fire if it is raging anywhere. But our Chief Minister started his speech saying 'People of Kairana should not forget that riots happened in Muzaffarnagar and Meerut'."

"Was this said for communal polarisation," he asked.