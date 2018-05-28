Bypolls: 40.37% turnout recorded in Palghar till 5 pm

[India], May 28 (ANI): A voter turnout of 40.37 per cent was recorded till 5 pm in the Palghar Lok Sabha constituency of Maharashtra on Monday.

Palghar is a reserved seat, which was previously held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The seat fell vacant after sitting BJP MP Chintaman Vanaga died in January following a heart attack.

Chintaman Vanaga had thrice won the constituency as a BJP member, however, after his death, his family had joined hands with the Shiv Sena.

The turnout in the bye-election in Punjab's Shahkot was recorded at 69 per cent till 5 pm, while 70 per cent of registered voters turned up till 5 pm in the Maheshtala assembly bypoll in West Bengal.

Fifty-seven per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Noorpur assembly bye-election in Uttar Pradesh till 5 pm. Earlier, Multiple complaints of faulty Electoral Voting Machines (EVMs) and the Voter Verified Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) machines in around 175 polling booths across Shamli, Kairana, and Noorpur constituencies were received by the Election Commission (EC), even as people continue to queue up in scorching heat. (ANI)