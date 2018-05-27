Bypolls in 4 Lok Sabha, 11 assembly constituencies tomorrow

[India], May 27 (ANI): Bypolls will be held in a total of 15 Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies across 11 states of India, on May 28.

The Election Commission of India will hold the bypolls in four Lok Sabha seats in three states and 11 assembly constituencies in nine states.

The number of constituencies going to bypolls is one of the largest such exercises in recent times.

The Lok Sabha seats which will go for polls are: Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya in Maharashtra; Kairana in Uttar Pradesh, and Nagaland parliamentary constituency.

While the assembly bypolls will take place in RR Nagar in Karnataka; Gomia and Silli constituencies of Jharkhand; Noorpur in Uttar Pradesh; Shahkot in Punjab; Jokihat in Bihar; Chengannur in Kerala; Palus Kadegaon in Maharashtra; Ampati in Meghalaya; Tharali in Uttarakhand and Maheshtala in West Bengal. The counting of votes will be held on May 31. Lok Sabha polls: Palghar (Maharashtra): Palghar is a reserved seat, which was previously held by the BJP. The seat fell vacant after sitting BJP MP Chintaman Vanga died in January following a heart attack. Chintaman Wanga had thrice won the constituency as a BJP member, however after his death, his family had joined hands with the Shiv Sena. Bhandara-Gondiya (Maharashtra): The bye-election on this seat was necessitated when BJP's sitting MP Nana Patole quit the party to join the Congress in December last year. Kairana (Uttar Pradesh): The seat fell vacant in February after the death of BJP leader Hukum Singh. The BJP has fielded Mriganka Singh, daughter of Singh, from this seat. Nagaland (Nagaland): Neiphiu Rio of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party was the representative of the lone Lok Sabha constituency in Nagaland. Rio, who represented this constituency, quit in February to contest in the assembly election. Rio is the chief minister of Nagaland. Assembly polls: R.R. Nagar (Karnataka): The May 12 polling here was countermanded following the recovery of alleged fake voter IDs from a flat in Bengaluru. The Election Commission (EC) had then rescheduled it for May 28. Gomia (Jharkhand)- The bypoll in Gomia Assembly was necessitated after the sitting MLA Yogendra Prasad Mahto of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) was expelled from the assembly after he was convicted in a coal theft case. Silli (Jharkhand)- The sitting MLA, Amit Mahto, of the JMM was convicted in a criminal assault case in March following which the seat fell vacant. Noorpur (Uttar Pradesh): This seat of the Uttar Pradesh fell vacant after the death of BJP sitting MLA Lokendra Singh Chouhan. Chouhan was a two-time MLA from here. Maheshtala (West Bengal): The seat was held by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Kasturi Das until his death in February. He too had twice represented this constituency. Ampati (Meghalaya): Former Meghalaya Chief Minister and Congress MLA Mukul Sangma resigned from this seat in March, as he had also won from Songsak. Sangma was the MLA from this seat since 1993. Tharali (Uttarakhand): This assembly seat in Uttarakhand is reserved for the member of scheduled castes. The bypoll was necessitated after the death of the BJP MLA Magan Lal Shah in February from swine flu. Chengannur (Kerala) - The seat fell vacant after the death of Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) sitting MLA K.K. Ramachandran Nair in January. Jokihat (Bihar) -Sarfaraz Alam had won this assembly seat on Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) ticket. He later contested from RJD ticket and resigned in April from the post of MLA after his victory in the Araria Lok Sabha bypoll. Shahkot (Punjab) - The Shiromani Akali Dal representative of this seat, Ajit Singh Kohar, died in February, which has necessitated bypoll in the assembly. Kohar had won from the constituency in 2012 and 2017. Palus-Kadegaon (Maharashtra)- The situation in Maharashtra's Palus-Kadegaon Assembly constituency is different from the others. The bypoll here was necessitated due to the death of Congress's Patangrao Kadam, who had won the constituency twice. The EC has declared Kadam's son elected unopposed as the BJP had withdrawn its candidate. (ANI)