Cabinet apprised of India-Brunei MoU on operation of telemetry tracking for satellites

[India], Sept 12 (ANI): The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been apprised of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Brunei Darussalam on cooperation in the operation of telemetry tracking and telecommand station for satellite and launch vehicles, and for cooperation in the field of space research, science and applications.

The agreement was signed in New Delhi on July 19 and enables India to continue to operate, maintain and augment its ground station meant for supporting India's launch vehicle and satellite missions. It will also help India to share its experience and expertise in space activities through training of officials and students from Brunei Darussalam on space technology applications.

The cooperation with Brunei Darussalam through the agreement would lead to the operation, maintenance and augmentation of Indian Ground Station to support India's launch vehicle and satellite missions. The MoU will provide impetus to explore newer research activities in ground station operations and training on space technology applications. (ANI)