Cabinet apprises India-Denmark MoU on sustainable development

[India] Jun 6(ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday apprised the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between India and Denmark on technical cooperation in the field of sustainable and smart urban development in April this year.

The objective of this MoU is to promote bilateral cooperation in the field of sustainable and smart urban development on the basis of reciprocity and mutual benefit through an exchange of knowledge, institutional cooperation, research and commercial relations on related issues.

Under this MoU, a Joint Working Group (JWG) will be set up to strategise and implement programmes on cooperation under the framework of the agreement. It will also promote bilateral cooperation in the field of sustainable and smart urban development between the two countries. The Cabinet notified the agreement signed by India and United Kingdom to facilitate and strengthen institutional cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development. Under this MoU, an Indo-UK Joint Working Group (JWG) will be set up to strategize and implement programmes on cooperation under the framework of the MoU. The Cabinet also apprised the agreement signed between India and France in the field of sustainable urban development in March this year, aimed at promoting technical cooperation in the areas of smart cities development, development of urban mass transportation systems, urban settlements and utilities. The Indo-France MoU is expected to create employment in the areas of smart cities development, urban mass transportation systems, urban settlements and heritage preservation. (ANI)