Cabinet approves agreement of simplification of visa between India, South Africa

[India], Feb 19 (ANI): The Union Cabinet approved an agreement on simplification of visa requirements for travel of certain categories of citizens between India and South Africa.

Chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the cabinet has approved the signing of agreement aiming to facilitate the issuance of multiple entry visa to nationals of the two countries who wish to travel to the territory of the other country for tourism, medical, business and official purpose.

"Such visas are normally required to be issued for a period of up to five years within a specified time limit of five days. In cases where further scrutiny is required both sides may inform the application accordingly," a release by PIB read.

Another Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Korean National Police Agency, Republic of Korea and the Ministry of Home Affairs, India on combating transnational crime and developing police cooperation is proposed to be signed. "The proposed MOU aims to improve the effectiveness of both countries in the prevention and suppression of crimes including crime relating to terrorism and transnational organised crime and to establish a framework for enhancing cooperation between the officials of intelligence and law-enforcement agencies of the two countries," the release said. Union Cabinet has also given ex-post facto approval to the MoU between India and Vietnam for Cooperation in the field of Communications. The objective of the MoU is to strengthen bilateral cooperation and mutual understanding in the field of communications. (ANI)