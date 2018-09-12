Cabinet approves amendment to NID Act, 2014

[India], Sep 12 (ANI): The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the amendment of National Institutes of Design (NID) Act, 2014, thereby granting approval for introduction of a Bill in Parliament for the declaration of four new NID as Institutions of National Importance (INIs).

The four new NID -- National Institute of Design, Amaravati/Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh; National Institute of Design, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh; National Institute of Design, Jorhat, Assam and National Institute of Design, Kurukshetra, Haryana will be included within the ambit of the act.

The institutes will become INIs on par with the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad. (ANI)