Cabinet approves Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill

[India], Mar 07 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to establish an independent body to make arbitration process user-friendly, cost-effective and ensure speedy disposal and neutrality of arbitrators.

The amendment provides for creation of the Arbitration Council of India (ACI) which will grade arbitral institution and accredit arbitrators by laying down norms and take all such steps as may be necessary to promote and encourage arbitration, conciliation, mediation and other ADR mechanism.

For this purpose, the ACI will also evolve policy and guidelines for the establishment, operation and maintenance of uniform professional standards in respect of all matters relating to arbitration and ADR mechanism.

The Council shall also maintain an electronic depository of all arbitral awards.

The ACI shall be a body corporate. The Chairperson of ACI shall be a person who has been a Judge of the Supreme Court or Chief Justice or Judge of any High Court or any eminent person. Further, the other members would include an eminent academician etc. besides other government nominees.

It is proposed to amend sub section (1) of section 29A by excluding International Arbitration from the bounds of timeline and further to provide that the time limit for arbitral award in other arbitrations shall be within 12 months from the completion of the pleadings of the parties.

A new section 42A is proposed to be inserted to provide that the arbitrator and the arbitral institutions shall keep confidentiality of all arbitral proceedings except award. Further, a new section 42B protects an Arbitrator from suit or other legal proceedings for any action or omission done in good faith in the course of arbitration proceedings.

A new section 87 is proposed to be inserted to clarify that unless parties agree otherwise, the Amendment Act 2015 shall not apply to (a) Arbitral proceedings which have commenced before the commencement of the Amendment Act of 2015, (b) Court proceedings arising out of or in relation to such arbitral proceedings irrespective of whether such court proceedings are commenced prior to or after the commencement of the Amendment Act of 2015 and shall apply only to Arbitral proceedings commenced on or after the commencement of the Amendment Act of 2015 and to court proceedings arising out of or in relation to such Arbitral proceedings.

The Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, was amended by the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Act, 2015.

A High Level Committee (HLC) under the Chairmanship of Justice B. H. Srikrishna, Retired Judge, Supreme Court of India, was constituted by the Central Government to remove some practical difficulties in applicability of the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Act, 2015.

The HLC was given the mandate to examine the effectiveness of existing arbitration mechanism by studying the functioning and performance of Arbitral Institutions in India, to devise a road map to promote institutionalized arbitration mechanisms in India, to evolve an effective and efficient arbitration eco-system for commercial dispute resolution and submit a report on suggested reforms in the statute.

In the report submitted on July 30, 2017, the committee recommended for amendments in act and the proposed are as per the HLC's recommendations. (ANI)