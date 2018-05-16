Cabinet approves Central University in Andhra

[India], May 16 (ANI): The Union Cabinet has given its in-principle approval for establishing a Central University by the name of "Central University of Andhra Pradesh".

The university will be set up in Janthaluru Village of Ananthapur district in the state.

The cabinet was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was also present in the meeting.

A provision of funds worth Rs. 450 crore has been approved for meeting the first phase expenditure towards the establishment of the new University.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal for operationalisation of the Central University in the transit campus, initially by forming a society under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 in order to give a legal status to it till the amendment to the Central Universities Act, 2009 is enacted and to enable commencement of academic activities from the Academic Year 2018-19. The Central University would be mentored by an existing Central University until its governing structure is in place. The approval would increase access and quality of higher education and help in minimizing the regional imbalances in education facilities and give effect to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, 2014. (ANI)