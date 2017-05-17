Cabinet approves construction of electrified third line between Maharashtra's Manmad-Jalgaon

[India] May 17 (ANI): The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the construction of electrified third line between Manmad-Jalgaon in Maharashtra.

The total length of the Manmad-Jalgaon line will be 160 km.

The estimated cost of the project will be Rs.1,035.16 crore with expected completion cost of Rs. 1,198.92 crore.

The project is likely to be completed in next five years.

The construction of third line will greatly ease the ever increasing passenger and freight traffic on Manmad-Jalgaon route thereby increasing the revenue of Railways.

Jalgaon and Nashik districts of Maharashtra will be covered by this route. Manmad-Jalgaon section caters to the traffic of Delhi-Mumbai and Kolkata-Mumbai corridors. Two double line tracks from Wardha and Itarsi, respectively, converge at Bhusawal. Work of third and fourth line in Jalgaon-Bhusawal section is already under progress. Operations on the section have already reached to saturation. The third line between Manmad-Jalgaon section is imperative and inescapable. (ANI)