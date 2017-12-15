Cabinet approves continuation of Centrally Sponsored Scheme of National AYUSH

[India], Dec. 15 (ANI): The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the continuation of Centrally Sponsored Scheme of National Ayush Mission (NAM) from April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2020 with an outlay of Rs. 2400 crore over the three year period.

The Mission was launched in September, 2014.

The main features of the scheme are as follows: The NAM is being implemented by Ministry of AYUSH with the objectives of providing cost effective AYUSH Services, with a universal access which involve, among other things -

• Up gradation of AYUSH Hospitals and Dispensaries, • Co-location of AYUSH facilities at Primary Health Centers (PHCs), • Community Health Centers (CHCs) and District Hospitals (DHs), • Strengthening institutional capacity at the State level through upgrading AYUSH educational institutions, State government, ASUSH Pharmacies, • Drug Testing Laboratories and ASUSH enforcement mechanism, • Supporting cultivation of medicinal plants by adopting Good Agricultural Practices (GAPs) to provide sustained supply of quality raw-materials and development of infrastructure for medicinal plants storage and marketing. The NAM is addressing the gaps in health services through supporting the efforts of State/UT Governments for providing AYUSH health services/education in the country, particularly in vulnerable and far-flung areas. Under NAM special focus is given for specific needs of such areas and for allocation of higher resources in their Annual Plans. The expected outcomes of the Mission are as follows: i. Better access to AYUSH healthcare services through increased number of healthcare facilities offering AYUSH services and better availability of medicines and trained manpower. ii. Improvement in AYUSH education through well-equipped enhanced number of AYUSH Educational institutions. iii. Improved availability of quality AYUSH drugs by increased number of quality pharmacies and Drug Testing Laboratories coupled with stringent enforcement mechanism. iv. Increased awareness and acceptance of the Yoga & Naturopathy as promotive and preventive health-care systems. v. To meet the increasing domestic demand of herbal raw-materials and also to promote export. The National AYUSH Mission intends to build on India's unmatched heritage represented by its ancient systems of medicine like Ayurveda, Sidhha, Unani & Homeopathy (ASU&H) which are a treasure house of knowledge for preventive and promotive healthcare. The positive features of the Indian systems of medicine namely their diversity and flexibility; accessibility; affordability, a broad acceptance by a large section of the general public; comparatively lesser cost and growing economic value, have great potential to make them providers of healthcare that the large sections of our people need. (ANI)