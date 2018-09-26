Cabinet approves conversion of GSTN into government entity

[India], Sept 26 (ANI): The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the increasing of government ownership in Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) and change in the existing structure with transitional plan.

The government also approved financial assistance of Rs.825 Crore for relining of Sirhind Feeder Canal and relining of Rajasthan Feeder Canal. The twin projects will curb waterlogging in Muktsar, Faridkot, and Ferozpur in Punjab.

The National Digital Communications Policy-2018 (NDCP-2018) and re-designation of the Telecom Commission as the "Digital Communications Commission" was also approved by the Cabinet.

The NDCP-2018 envisions supporting India's transition to a digitally empowered economy and society by fulfilling the information and communications needs of citizens and enterprises by the establishment of a ubiquitous, resilient and affordable digital communications infrastructure and services. The 'Customer-focused' and 'application driven' NDCP-2018 shall lead to new ideas and innovations, after the launch of advanced technology such as 5G, IOT, M2M, etc. which shall govern the telecom sector of India. (ANI)