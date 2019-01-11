Cabinet approves creation of vice chancellor post for NRTI

[India], Jan 10 (ANI): The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the creation of the post of vice chancellor for India's first rail and transportation university, National Rail & Transport Institute (NRTI).

The vice-chancellor shall be the principal executive officer of the institution and shall exercise general supervision and control over the affairs of the institution. He shall be mainly responsible for implementation of the decisions of all the authorities of the Institution deemed to be University.

NRTI opened its doors to the first batch of 103 students from 20 states of India, in two fully-residential undergraduate courses - BSc. in Transportation Technology and DBA in Transportation Management. The classes for same started on September 5. The institute seeks to forge collaboration with leading international institutions in the areas of Joint research and faculty and student exchange. Memoranda of Agreement have been signed by NRTI with Cornell University, USA; University of California, Berkeley; MIIT, Moscow and St. Petersburg Transport University, Russia so far. (ANI)