Cabinet approves development of advanced model single window with Japan

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Japan on the development of an "Advanced Model Single Window" to accelerate India's effort to promote Ease of Doing Business in India.

"The MoU would lead to cooperation between India and Japan on the development of 'Advanced Model Single Window' and its operationalisation in Central and State Governments in India for taking administrative procedures necessary for business operations, and to develop a structure in which those procedures are completed in an expeditious manner, so as to accelerate India's effort to promote Ease of Doing Business in India," stated a release.

The 'Advanced Model Single Window' is based on the best practices in and outside India, with measurable parameters and identifies possible obstacles for the establishment of the single window in India. It is aimed at furthering investments, the Centre said. (ANI)