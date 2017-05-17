Cabinet approves electrified double line construction between Andhra Pradesh's Guntur-Guntakal

[India] May 17 (ANI): The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, approved the construction of double line with electrification between Guntur-Guntakal in Andhra Pradesh.

The total length of the line will be 401.47 km.

The anticipated cost of the project will be Rs.3631 crore which will be funded through cost sharing of half by the State Government and half by the Ministry of Railways.

The project is likely to be completed in five years.

The project fulfils the commitment given in the Andhra Pradesh Bifurcation Act regarding the increased rail connectivity to the Rayalaseema region to the Amravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh. There is a significant amount of cross traffic moving on Guntur-Guntakal section besides the scope for further increase in additional originating and terminating traffic once the line is doubled. Industries in and around Guntur-Guntakal route will have additional transport capacity to meet their requirements. The Guntur-Guntakal section falls in Guntur, Prakasham, Kurnool and Ananthapur districts of Andhra Pradesh. This is most accessible shortest route to Bangaluru from many important cities of Eastern and North Eastern States. (ANI)